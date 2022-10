Local athletes to compete at Saturday’s Elementary and Middle School Cross Country Championships

Several local athletes will be competing in Saturday’s Tennessee State Elementary and Middle School Cross Country Championships in Knoxville.

Results from last weekend’s qualifer in Memphis are:

Girls Team Results

1 Dresden 65 (therefore all Dresden’s girls team qualifies)

2 ECS 70

3 Dogwood Elementary 102

4 Farmington Elementary 187

5 St. Mary’s 198

Qualifying for Dresden are:

Liv Killebrew

Kinsley Smith

Maggie Robinson

Willow Erwin

Peyton Oliver

Emzy Collins

Nella Wilhite

Aurora Sides

Adalyn Morris

Taelyn Trevathan

Maci Jo Buckley

Tymber Ferrell

Charley Kate Harrison

Ainsley Cooper

Lillie Jo Leach

Girls Individual Results

5 Peyton Oliver – Dresden 6:40

16 Nella Wilhite – Dresden 7:02

17 Maggie Robinson – Dresden 7:02

32 AnnaReid Yates – Christ Classical Academy 7:22

51 Ana Grimes – Christ Classical Academy 7:37

54 Chloe Maupin – Christ Classical Academy 7:38

Boys Individual Results

6 Everett Mann – Central Christian Academy 6:20

10 Cooper Yates – Christ Classical Academy 6:28

34 Trace Smith – Dresden 6:51

40 Dax Rainey – Dresden 6:51

In the middle school event, qualifying from Dresden are:

Boys

Miles Cary

Christian Pash

Rylan Davis

Girls

Bailey Warbington

Jillien Gallimore

Hudson McDaniel

Sasha Rodriguez

Kynlee Summers

Emma Ramsey

Lilly Pash

Megan Walker

Audrey Cooper

Caroline Stephenson