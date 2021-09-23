Local author Merry Brown releases new book, “The Food Addict”

Author Merry Brown, of Martin, has launched a new book entitled, “The Food Addict,” which tells the tale of her journey with BED, including her own experiences, thoughts, and theories.

The book is now available on Amazon for purchase.

Brown recently left her position as a teacher of Philosophy at UT Martin to follow her passion for writing, speaking and mediation.

“The Food Addict” is her first book to be released post-teaching life. In years past, she has published several young adult novels within two series, “The Four Families,” and “The Exiled Trilogy,” all of which are also available on Amazon.

Brown appeared on Thursday’s “Good Times in the Morning” with WCMT’s Kevin Bartholomew to talk about her book, as well as the book signing event that night at the new Martin Public Library.

(AUDIO)

Merry Brown is open to speaking at events, schools and with the media regarding her journey with BED, her works and anything related to Philosophy or Mediating. Learn more at MerryBrownBooks.com.