Local law enforcement agencies are continuing to search for two missing West Tennessee women.

The Milan Police Department is asking for the public’s help in finding 22-year-old Sarah Michelle Phillips, who was last seen January 9 leaving a residence in Milan.

Phillips was supposed to return home the next day and no one has had contact with her since.

Anyone with any information of her whereabouts, should call the Milan Police Department or your nearest law enforcement agency.

Meanwhile, Dyersburg Police are still searching for 24-year-old Shelby Hubbard, who was reported missing February 15.

Ms. Hubbard’s mother told officers her daughter had been stressed lately due to personal issues and left the residence without taking her purse and cell phone which was unusual.

Investigators believe Miss Hubbard left the residence on her own free will.