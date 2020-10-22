Local law enforcement agencies are investigating a string of vehicle thefts in the Ken-Tenn area.

Authorities say vehicle thefts have occurred in Missouri, Kentucky, and Tennessee.

An International truck was taken from a shop on Highway 45 in Martin, where the subject allegedly left a truck stolen in Kentucky.

The International truck was left at Tyson in Union City where a semi-truck was stolen, and that semi was left at another location in Paris, where another vehicle was stolen.

Investigators from multiple agencies are working on closing in on the subject or subjects behind the thefts.