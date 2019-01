With the closure of the Obion County School System due to sickness, Obion County Central’s basketball games tonight and Saturday night have been canceled, along with tonight’s Union City at South Fulton game.

School officials have now reported that Union City will be playing at South Fulton on Wednesday night, and Obion County Central will host Milan on Thursday night.

The McKenzie at Obion County game, that was to be played Saturday night, will not be rescheduled.