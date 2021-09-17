Local buildings among recipients of Tennessee Historic Development Grants

Several local buildings are among the recipients of Tennessee Historic Development Grants announced Friday by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development.

The program provides more than $4 million to projects that aim to renovate and preserve historic buildings across the state.

The grants provide 30% of the funding for the building rehabilitation up to $300,000. The $4 million investment of state funds will leverage more than $14 million in private investment.

Local grant recipients include:

Booker T. Motel – $229,828 to rehabilitate the Booker T. Motel in Humboldt

City of Martin – $4,500 to rehabilitate the CE Weldon Building in Martin

Cortia Holdings, LLC – $119,990 to rehabilitate the Chandler Building in Dyersburg

Masquerade Theatre, Inc – $30,000 to rehabilitate the Capitol Theatre in Union City

Awards were made on a first-come, first-served basis with a portion of the funding set aside until December 31, 2021, for projects located in Tier 3 and Tier 4 rural communities.