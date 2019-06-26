Communities along the Mississippi River continue to battle flood waters that have spilled over their banks.

Flooding on the river is again causing travel, business and farming issues, as crests are approaching 11.5 feet over flood stage at Hickman, seven feet over flood stage at Caruthersville and four feet over flood stage at Tiptonville.

Hickman-Fulton County Riverport Director Greg Curlin said the length of the river flooding has been unseen in recent history.

Curlin said work at the riverport has continued, but special handling operations are in affect for his workers, and those moving barges in the Elvis Stahr Harbor.

The Director said the long period of flooding has himself and others wondering, if damage is occurring from the high, swift water.