Local communities receiving loans and grants for infrastructure

Several local communities are receiving USDA loans and grants to help build and improve critical community facilities.

In Tennessee, the City of Milan will use a $2.4 million loan and $336,400 grant to construct a Farmer’s Market in downtown Milan, add sidewalks from downtown to a proposed multimodal trail that will connect the downtown area to the City Park, and street resurfacing.

The town of Rutherford will use a $247,000 loan and $100,000 grant to resurface city streets.

Union City will use a $175,000 grant to purchase emergency response equipment for the city, including new patrol vehicles for the law enforcement department, new emergency response communication equipment and a street sweeper and pickup truck for flood maintenance and prevention efforts from the public works department.

Carroll County will use a $34,800 grant to purchase two new highway maintenance trucks.

And the City of Tiptonville will use a $50,000 grant to purchase a street sweeper.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky, the Hickman County Fiscal Court will use a $102,000 loan and $50,000 grant to purchase a tractor mower with a rotary head to maintain rural roads in the county.