Six local communities have been selected to participate in the Tennessee Retail Academy program to educate city leaders on retail and business recruitment, real estate, and small business support.

The event is sponsored by the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and is scheduled for August 13th and 14th in Franklin.

Retail Academy 201 is a deep dive into real estate and potential commercial development within each community. Bells, Humboldt, Paris, and Union City will participate in the intermediate course.

Alamo and Dyersburg will participate in Retail Academy 301, which focuses on downtown and small business support.

Last year, the program’s estimated economic impact was 74 new businesses, approximately 1,000 jobs and $14.2 million in local and state tax revenue.