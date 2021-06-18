Local contestants in Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant is Saturday night with preliminary competitions being held this week in Jackson.

Local contestants include Gleason native, Jayne-Shaye Bailey, competing as Miss Bethel, Dresden native, Darla Mallory, competing as Miss Fall Fest Volunteer, and Emma Martin, of McKenzie, competing as Miss McNairy County.

There are also four current students and four alumni of UT Martin in this year’s pageant.

Sable Estes, a 2019 UT Martin graduate from Trenton, is competing as Miss West Tennessee Volunteer; Amanda Mayo, a 2020 grad from Georgia, is competing as Miss Shelby County Volunteer; Morgan Martin, a 2019 graduate from Springville, is competing as Miss Northwest Tennessee Volunteer; and Rachael Friedrich, a 2019 UTM grad from Jackson, is competing as Miss Jackson Volunteer.

Meanwhile, Karenna Rainey, a freshman from Adamsville, will compete as Miss TriStar Volunteer; Carsyn Hughes, a freshman from Franklin, will compete as Miss Paris Volunteer; Kailey Duffy, a junior from Holladay, will compete as Miss UT Martin Volunteer; and Caleigh Jo Erwin, a junior from Dyersburg, will compete as Miss Springtime Volunteer.

There are also contestants representing local pageants competing this week, including Miss Iris Festival McKenzie Bryant and Miss Tennessee Soybean Festival Miura Rempis.

The Miss Tennessee Volunteer Pageant finals are Saturday night at 8:00 at the Carl Perkins Civic Center in Jackson.