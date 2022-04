Periods of heavy rain in the local area have not been favorable for local farmers.

While many are ready to put corn crops in the ground, Fulton County Agriculture Extension Agent Ben Rudy said producers are actually not behind in planting.(AUDIO)

Rudy also said there seems to be a shift in corn production this year.(AUDIO)

At this time in Fulton County, the Extension Director said there has been a small amount of early soybeans planted.