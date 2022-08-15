Local Counties Included in Drought Declaration

A Disaster Declaration has been designated for several counties in Northwest Tennessee and Western Kentucky.

The declaration was issued by the Secretary of Agriculture due to drought conditions that began on July 26th.

The declaration includes six primary Tennessee counties, which includes Weakley and Henry, along with eight adjacent counties that includes Obion, Gibson and Carroll.

The adjacent Kentucky counties of Calloway, Graves and Hickman are also included.

The U.S. Small Business Administration has announced that federal Economic Injury Disaster Loans are now available for eligible farm-related, and non-farm-related entities, that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster.