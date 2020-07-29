Positive cases of coronavirus continue to increase in local counties.

Obion County now has a total of 330 positive cases since the first confirmed case on March 28th.

The Department of Health report on Wednesday indicated Obion County currently with 211 “active” cases, with 115 cases considered as “recovered”.

In Weakley County, 182 total cases have been reported, with 108 of those still considered as “active”.

In Dyer County, Department of Health reports indicate 242 “active” cases of coronavirus, from 459 total positive cases.

Dyer County has 212 “recovered” cases of the virus, with five deaths during the period.

As a state, Tennessee has now recorded 99,703 positive cases of COVID-19.

In the latest report, 62,129 of those cases, or 62-percent, have been deemed as recovered.