Local DSCC student-athletes honored for academic and athletic achievements

Dyersburg State Community College celebrated the academic and athletic success of its baseball, basketball, soccer, softball, and cheer teams for the 2020-21 academic year during a virtual prerecorded video ceremony July 1.

The video can be accessed from the College’s YouTube channel and Facebook page.

Women’s basketball player Caroline Singleton of Paris was recognized for having the highest grade-point average in her sport.

The following local students were also recognized for achieving a 3.0 GPA or higher for each sport: baseball player Nathan Byrd of Martin; softball players Abby Alton of Paris and Hailey Sipes of Newbern; women’s basketball players Abby Alton of Paris, Gracie Cole of Hornbeak, and Carline Singleton of Paris.

The following local student-athletes were recognized for receiving Tennessee Community College Athletic Association (TCCAA) honors:

Women’s Basketball

Caroline Singleton of Paris – First Team TCCAA All-Conference Team

Baseball

Tyner Hughes of Dyer – TCCAA Region VII Tournament MVP

Both Baseball Head Coach Robert White and Women’s Soccer Head Coach Robert Luttrell were recognized for being named 2020-2021 TCCAA Region VII Coach of the Year in their respective sports.