Weakley County’s early voting numbers continued to remain steady Tuesday.

Weakley County Election Administrator Alex Britt says 432 people cast early votes Tuesday, bringing the total, thus far, to 2,677.

In Carroll County, 2,102 have voted early, with Henry County reporting over 3,000 early votes, thus far.

Early voting for the November 6th, federal, state, and municipal election runs through November 1st.

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...