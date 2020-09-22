An awareness campaign is underway this week for one of America’s most dangerous professions.

National Farm Safety Week continues through Saturday, with a slogan this year of “Every Farmer Counts”.

With agriculture being a leading industry in the local area, many familes and employees deal with the dangers associated with planting and harvest.

Obion County Agriculture Extension Director Bob Shumake said many aspects of farming rely on safe practices.

During the ongoing harvest season, Shumake also asked motorists to be aware of farmers, who must move their equipment on the roadways from farm to farm.

Latest statistics show agriculture as the seventh most dangerous occupation in the United States, with 24 deaths per 100,000 workers.

To bring awareness to producers and ranchers, National Farm Safety Week was signed into law in 1944 by President Franklin Roosevelt.