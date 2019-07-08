The Gibson Electric Membership Corporation, and Thunderbolt Broadcasting, have teamed together to help keep needy residents cooler during hot summer days.

The radio station studios of 104.9 KYTN and 105.7 WQAK “The Quake” in Union City, along with Mix 101.3, Star 95.1 and WCMT AM 1410 in Martin, are now collecting new and used fans through the month of July.

The collected fans will then be distributed to Helping Hand Ministries in Union City, and We Care Ministries in Martin.

Anyone wanting to donate a fan can do so by coming to 223 West Gate Drive in Union City or 1410 North Lindell in Martin.