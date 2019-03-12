Several local farmers have been recognized for their corn production in 2018.

In the National Corn Growers Association “National Corn Yield Contest”, Rives farmer Terry Taylor earned a first-place state yield award.

In the category of “NoTill/Strip Till-Irrigated”, Taylor claimed the state award with 294.9 bushels per acre.

In the same category, John Chester, of Martin, was the third place winner with 276.6 bushels per acre.

In the state category of “A-Non-Irrigated”, Kenneth Barnes of Union City was tied for first place with 280.7 bushels per acre, and Jeremy Barnes, of Union City, was third place with 270.3 bushels per acre.

For “No Till/Strip Till-Non Irrigated”, Kenneth Barnes won second place with 291.8 bushels per acre, and in the category of “Irrigated” Seth Taylor, of Rives, was third at 299.6 bushels per acre.

In Kentucky for the category of “No Till/Strip Till-Irrigated”, Kyle Dixon, of Fulton, was the state winner with 276.5 bushels per acre.

Jeremy Hopper, of Tiptonville, was second at 262.1 bushels per acre, and Terry Hopper, of Tiptonville, was third with 259.9 bushels per acre.

There were 7,258 entries in this years National Corn Growers Association Contest.