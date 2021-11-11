Local Farmers Continue Their Harvest of Crops

Local farmers are still harvesting crops from the fields.

Fulton County Agriculture Extension Agent Ben Rudy said producers are taking advantage of good weather opportunities to finish this years harvest.(AUDIO)

With the amount of soybeans remaining, Rudy said contrary to past seasons, he expects harvest to possibly continue into December this year.(AUDIO)

Rudy said numbers coming from Fulton County indicate corn harvest was above the average yield at 178 bushels per acre, with soybeans at this time also producing over the average of 60 bushels per acre.