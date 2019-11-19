With less than two weeks remaining in the month of November, some local farmers still have soybeans in the field.

Following a dry stretch that allowed area producers to make big strides in both their corn and soybean crops, rain and frozen precipitation has slowed the progress.

Obion County Agriculture Extension Agent Bob Shumate talked with Thunderbolt News about the status of the harvest.

Despite the early season rains, that hampered planting efforts, Shumate said results for this years crop production have been strong.