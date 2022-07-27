Local Farmers Hope Forecasts Delivers Rainfall to Planted Fields

Area farmers are hoping that current forecasts can bring some much needed rainfall on their planted fields.

Fulton County Agriculture Extension Agent, Ben Rudy, told Thunderbolt News that corn is now trying to produce its ears.(AUDIO)

Rudy said soybeans are more tolerant of dry weather, but yields are affected.(AUDIO)

Current weather service forecasts are indicating chances of rain over the next few days, which Rudy said could have great benefits for both crops.