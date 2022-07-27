July 28, 2022
Local Farmers Hope Forecasts Delivers Rainfall to Planted Fields

Fulton County Agriculture Extension Agent Ben Rudy said rainfall will be beneficial to both the corn and soybean crops….(photo: Charles Choate – 104.9 KYTN/105.7 WQAK)

Area farmers are hoping that current forecasts can bring some much needed rainfall on their planted fields.

Fulton County Agriculture Extension Agent, Ben Rudy, told Thunderbolt News that corn is now trying to produce its ears.(AUDIO)

 

Rudy said soybeans are more tolerant of dry weather, but yields are affected.(AUDIO)

 

Current weather service forecasts are indicating chances of rain over the next few days, which Rudy said could have great benefits for both crops.

 

Charles Choate

