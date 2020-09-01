Local Football Games this Week
High School Football
Friday, September 4
Dresden @ Lake County, Mix 101.3
Obion Central @ Dyersburg, 104.9 KYTN
Union City @ Adamsville, 105.7 The Quake
Westview @ McNairy Central, live updates on Mix 101.3
South Gibson @ Milan
Bolivar @ Covington
Ripley @ Crockett County
Henry County @ Dyer County
Halls @ Gibson County
South Side @ Chester County
North Side @ Hardin County
Huntingdon @ Bruceton
Scotts Hill @ Houston County
Liberty @ Lexington
Middle School Football
Tuesday, September 1
Dyersburg @ Martin
Thursday, September 3
Dresden @ Gibson Co.
Gleason @ Greenfield
McEwen @ Bruceton
Union City @ Huntingdon
McKenzie @ West Carroll
Hillcrest @ Lake Road