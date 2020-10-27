The latest Tennessee Associated Press high school football polls show several local teams listed in the Top-10 in the state.

In Class-A, Greenfield is ranked 3rd, Huntingdon ranked 7th and Lake County is at 8th.

In Class-2A, Trenton Peabody remains in the No.1 spot, with McKenzie ranked 9th.

Milan is the 2nd ranked team in Class-3A, with South Gibson in the 7th spot.

And in Class-5A, Henry County moves up one spot this week to 7th.

In Kentucky football polls, Mayfield is ranked 2nd in Class-2A, with Murray High ranked 10th.

And in Class-6A, McCracken County is ranked 10th this week.