Local high school football teams push toward postseason

With only three weeks remaining in the high school football regular season, local teams are vying to qualify and for seeding in the state playoffs which begin November 4th.

The Westview Chargers claimed the Region 7-2A championship for the second consecutive year with their win last Friday. Union City has also clinched a playoff berth. The winner of the Union City-Huntingdon game on October 28th finishes as region runner-up, while the loser finishes third.

In Region 6-1A, the Dresden Lions have secured a playoff spot and will finish as region runner-up based on predicted outcomes. Gleason and South Fulton remain in postseason contention. The October 28th game between the Bulldogs and Red Devils will likely determine the fourth seed.

Meanwhile, the Greenfield Jackets need to defeat West Carroll (10/14) to keep their playoff hopes alive in Region 7-1A. Lake County can finish as region runner-up if the Falcons beat Halls.

And in Region 7-4A, the Obion Central Rebels can clinch a playoff spot with a win against Milan (10/14).

(Clay Cotham)