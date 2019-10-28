Several local West Tennessee high schools and individuals are among those being recognized by this year’s TSSAA A.F. Bridges Awards.
The awards recognize individuals from across the state representing what’s best in high school athletics.
Among the schools and individuals honored are:
ATHLETIC DISTRICT 7
School System Administrator of the Year
Michael Davis, Hardin County
Principal of the Year
Ann Keyl, Sacred Heart of Jesus High School
Athletic Director of the Year
Casshawndra Sain, South Side High School
Female Coach of the Year
Rebecca Ashe, Adamsville High School
Male Coach of the Year
James Counce Jr., Henry County High School
Official of the Year
Floyd Flippen, Southwest
Contributor of the Year
Brantley Smith, Lexington TN
ATHLETIC DISTRICT 8
School System Administrator of the Year
Dr. Versie Hamlett, Humboldt City Schools
Principal of the Year
Christi Huffman. Brighton High School
Athletic Director of the Year
Cetrice Bounds, Covington High School
Female Coach of the Year
Sharman Coley, Covington High School
Male Coach of the Year
Mitch Wilkins, Gibson County High School
Official of the Year
Jimmy Meeks
Contributor of the Year
Brock Porter
The A.F. Bridges Divisional Awards are given to schools that have had no reported unsportsmanlike conduct incidents during the previous school year and have displayed an overall positive effort to teach, expect, and demand a positive atmosphere of sportsmanship at their particular contests.
The schools that received this prestigious award were nominated by local officials associations and other member schools.
WEST TENNESSEE
CLASS A
Dresden High School
Halls High School
South Fulton High School
CLASS AA
Memphis University School
Obion County Central High School
Westview High School
CLASS AAA
Kirby High School
Liberty Technology Magnet High School