Several local West Tennessee high schools and individuals are among those being recognized by this year’s TSSAA A.F. Bridges Awards.

The awards recognize individuals from across the state representing what’s best in high school athletics.

Among the schools and individuals honored are:

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 7

School System Administrator of the Year

Michael Davis, Hardin County

Principal of the Year

Ann Keyl, Sacred Heart of Jesus High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Casshawndra Sain, South Side High School

Female Coach of the Year

Rebecca Ashe, Adamsville High School

Male Coach of the Year

James Counce Jr., Henry County High School

Official of the Year

Floyd Flippen, Southwest

Contributor of the Year

Brantley Smith, Lexington TN

ATHLETIC DISTRICT 8

School System Administrator of the Year

Dr. Versie Hamlett, Humboldt City Schools

Principal of the Year

Christi Huffman. Brighton High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Cetrice Bounds, Covington High School

Female Coach of the Year

Sharman Coley, Covington High School

Male Coach of the Year

Mitch Wilkins, Gibson County High School

Official of the Year

Jimmy Meeks

Contributor of the Year

Brock Porter

The A.F. Bridges Divisional Awards are given to schools that have had no reported unsportsmanlike conduct incidents during the previous school year and have displayed an overall positive effort to teach, expect, and demand a positive atmosphere of sportsmanship at their particular contests.

The schools that received this prestigious award were nominated by local officials associations and other member schools.

WEST TENNESSEE

CLASS A

Dresden High School

Halls High School

South Fulton High School

CLASS AA

Memphis University School

Obion County Central High School

Westview High School

CLASS AAA

Kirby High School

Liberty Technology Magnet High School