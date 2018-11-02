Several local individuals and schools have been recognized with the A.F. Bridges Awards, which recognize individuals from across the state that represent what’s best in high school athletics.

Winners in District 7 include:

School System Administrator of the Year

Steve Wilkerson, Lexington Schools

Principal of the Year

Courtney Burnette, Fayette Academy

Athletic Director of the Year

Joe Norval, Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Female Coach of the Year

Jennifer Channell, Hardin County High School

Male Coach of the Year

Brent McNeal, South Side High School

Official of the Year

Jack Weaver, South West Football Association

Contributor of the Year

Ricky Winningham, Adamsville High School

Winners in District 8 include:

School System Administrator of the Year

Eddie Pruett, Gibson County

Principal of the Year

Dr. Courtney Fee, Munford High School

Athletic Director of the Year

Brian Crowson, Brighton High School

Female Coach of the Year

Katrisha Glass, Covington High School

Male Coach of the Year

Willie Trevathan, Greenfield High School

Official of the Year

Tom Moore, Milan

Contributor of the Year

Dr. Buffy Cook, Covington

The A.F. Bridges Divisional Awards are given to schools that have had no reported unsportsmanlike conduct incidents during the previous school year and have displayed an overall positive effort to teach, expect, and demand a positive atmosphere of sportsmanship at their particular contests.

Winners in West Tennessee include:

CLASS A

Bradford High School

Clarksburg High School

Lake County High School

CLASS AA

Craigmont High School

Hutchison School

Ripley High School

CLASS AAA

Arlington High School

Bartlett High School

White Station High School

Share this: Tweet







Like this: Like Loading...