Several local individuals and schools have been recognized with the A.F. Bridges Awards, which recognize individuals from across the state that represent what’s best in high school athletics.
Winners in District 7 include:
School System Administrator of the Year
Steve Wilkerson, Lexington Schools
Principal of the Year
Courtney Burnette, Fayette Academy
Athletic Director of the Year
Joe Norval, Hollow Rock-Bruceton
Female Coach of the Year
Jennifer Channell, Hardin County High School
Male Coach of the Year
Brent McNeal, South Side High School
Official of the Year
Jack Weaver, South West Football Association
Contributor of the Year
Ricky Winningham, Adamsville High School
Winners in District 8 include:
School System Administrator of the Year
Eddie Pruett, Gibson County
Principal of the Year
Dr. Courtney Fee, Munford High School
Athletic Director of the Year
Brian Crowson, Brighton High School
Female Coach of the Year
Katrisha Glass, Covington High School
Male Coach of the Year
Willie Trevathan, Greenfield High School
Official of the Year
Tom Moore, Milan
Contributor of the Year
Dr. Buffy Cook, Covington
The A.F. Bridges Divisional Awards are given to schools that have had no reported unsportsmanlike conduct incidents during the previous school year and have displayed an overall positive effort to teach, expect, and demand a positive atmosphere of sportsmanship at their particular contests.
Winners in West Tennessee include:
CLASS A
Bradford High School
Clarksburg High School
Lake County High School
CLASS AA
Craigmont High School
Hutchison School
Ripley High School
CLASS AAA
Arlington High School
Bartlett High School
White Station High School