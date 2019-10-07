Several local Ken-Tenn high school football teams are on this week’s Associated Press football prep polls.

In Tennessee Class 1A, Huntingdon (7-0) remains the No. 2 team in the state, with Lake County (6-0) staying in the third spot.

Greenfield (6-1) stays in the top ten at No. 9.

Peabody (6-0) is still the No. 1 team in the state in Class 2A.

Class 3A has Covington (6-1) dropping four spots this week to No. 6 with South Gibson (6-1) staying in the ninth spot.

Haywood County (6-1) remains at No. 3 in Class 4A.

In Class 5A, Henry County (5-2) stays at No. 6.

Meanwhile, in Kentucky Class 2A, Mayfield (6-1) is in second place this week, with Murray (5-1) moving up one spot to No. 6 and Caldwell County (5-2) dropping two spots to No. 7.

Paducah Tilghman (5-2) drops to ninth this week in Class 3A, with McCracken County (5-2) staying at No. 7 this week in Class 6A.