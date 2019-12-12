The Kentucky Office of Highway Safety recently honored more than 200 law enforcement officers for their efforts to target impaired drivers.

The “Governor’s Impaired Driving Enforcement Awards” ceremony was held in Lexington, with awards presented to officers with the most impaired-driving arrests.

Officers honored from police departments in the First Region included Austin Matheny of Fulton, Derek Vaughn of Mayfield and Matt Davis of Murray.

Sheriff’s Office winners included Johnny Smith of Hickman County, James Clark of Graves County and Jon Micheal Hill of Calloway County.

For Kentucky State Police, Trooper Nathaniel Day of Post 1 was recognized.

Last year in Kentucky, 4,742 crashes were related to impaired driving, resulting in 2,415 injuries and 124 deaths.