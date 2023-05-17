Local law enforcement to hold active shooter training at UT Martin next Thursday

Local law enforcement agencies will hold an active-shooter training exercise next Thursday at UT Martin.

Vice Chancellor of Communications Bud Grimes says the training will take place from 10:00 until noon in the Johnson EPS Building next to the Paul Meek Library.

The training event will involve the Weakley County Emergency Management Agency, UT Martin Department of Public Safety, Martin Police Department, Weakley County Sheriff’s Office, and West Tennessee Healthcare Volunteer Hospital.

The exercise is designed to stop the active-shooter threat and overload local emergency systems in a realistic emergency response situation.

Pacer Pond, across from the Boling University Center, will serve as a triage site.

Mt. Pelia Road will be closed to traffic during the training.