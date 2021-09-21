Local Lawmakers Announce Funds for Building Restoration

Funding has been received to assist buildings in Obion and Weakley County.

State Representatives Rusty Grills and Tandy Darby, along with State Senator John Stevens, announced funds for the Capitol Theater in Union City and the CE Weldon Library in Martin.

Historic Development Grants of $30,000 will be used for the Capitol Theater and $4,500 for the Weldon Library.

The funds were made possible through a partnership of the Tennessee Department of Economic and Community Development and Tennessee Historical Commission.