“Local Matters” Promotes Obion County Candidates, Businesses and Non-Profit Organizations

Residents of Obion County will have the opportunity this week to visit with political candidates, along with officials from non-profit organizations and local businesses.

The Obion County Adult Leadership Class has organized a community project, which will take place Thursday afternoon at Discovery Park of America.

Obion County Chamber of Commerce Community Relations Director, Brooke Simmons, told Thunderbolt News about the event.(AUDIO)

Currently 12 candidates are scheduled to have a meet-and-greet booth at the event, along with approximately 10 businesses.

Officials from UT-Martin, Bethel University, Dyersburg State Community College and Obion County Schools will be in attendance, along with multiple other agencies.

The “Local Matters” project will take place from 4:00 until 6:00, with free admission to all Obion County residents.