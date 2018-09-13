A local feeding ministry has been called to aid in Hurricane Florence disaster relief in South Carolina.

The Servant Leaders Mass Feeding Ministry will be providing disaster relief in the towns of Salter and Manning, South Carolina.

Disaster relief aid will be sent out as soon as possible into those areas.

The ministry is in need of the following items: cleaning supplies (mops, brooms, bleach, and household cleaning agents), non-perishable food items (peanut butter, crackers, Pop-Tarts, bread, jelly, canned vegetables and meats, BOTTLED WATER IS NOT NEEDED), personal hygiene products (deodorants, toothbrushes, toothpaste, soap, new washcloths/towels), and travel-size over-the-counter-medicines.

Monetary donations can be made to Servant Leaders or Beulah Baptist Association in Union City.

