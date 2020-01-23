Two local music groups will perform together Saturday night to raise money for Special Ops Xcursions, an organization that provides no-cost outdoor adventures to active duty Special Operators and their families.

Hinson Hill and Tips in the Jar will be performing Saturday night at 6:00 at the Capitol Theatre in downtown Union City.

Admission is free but money raised from the event will go directly to Special Ops Xcursions.

Since 2018, Hinson Hill and Tips in the Jar have played events together that have raised money for the Boys & Girls Clubs of Northwest Tennessee, the Carl Perkins Center for the Prevention of Child Abuse, and the Cool Springs Church in Kenton.

Hinson Hill band member Dr. Selena Dozier, who also serves as one of the organizers, sees the event as opportunity to give back, saying “It’s an honor for us to come together for a night of music and celebration so we can bring awareness to a great organization with roots right here in northwest Tennessee. It will be an honor to give back to the soldiers who protect our great nation”.

John Fry, who along with his son Harrison make up the group Tips in the Jar, appreciates the opportunity to foster change through music, “It’s such a treat to play music with Harrison. It’s even better knowing that our music is making a positive impact on our community.”

To learn more about Special Ops Xcusions or to donate, go to www.specialopsxcursions.org.