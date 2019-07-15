A longtime Lake County police officer was honored this weekend for his service to his community.

A reception was held Saturday afternoon at Ridgley City Hall, to pay thanks to assistant police chief Terry Pierce.

Police Chief Perry Brewer spoke with Thunderbolt News and said officer Pierce was a tremendous asset to the department and the citizens he serves.

Chief Brewer said officer Pierce began his law enforcement career in Ridgely on July 7th of 1989, and it was his hopes he remains for several more years.