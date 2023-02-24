Local Officials Express Appreciation for Williams Family Contributions to Obion County

An announcement was made this week for the proposed selling of Williams Sausage Company to Tyson Foods Incorporated.

The Williams family, of Obion County, have been in business for over 65 years, and had recently expanded with a new location in the Union City Industrial Park.

Following the announcement, Union City Mayor Terry Hailey told Thunderbolt News about the Williams family and the pending transition to Tyson Foods.(AUDIO)

Obion County Mayor Steve Carr said he was proud of the Williams family, and the future of the company with Tyson Foods.(AUDIO)

Williams Sausage has approximately 500 team members at their Woodland Mills and Union City locations.