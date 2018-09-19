Paris Landing, Reelfoot Lake, and Big Cypress Tree State Parks are hosting special events Saturday as part of National Public Lands Day.

Paris Landing will have a boat ride and overnight camping adventure from Paris Landing State Park to Nathan Bedford Forrest State Park.

Participants will be sleeping on the bank of the Tennessee River. All food is provided, with park personnel providing entertaining and informative programs.

The cost is $65 dollars for adults and $45 dollars for children ages 7-12.

For more information, contact Paris Landing State Park.

At Reelfoot Lake on Saturday, staff rangers will guide a free interpretive hike on the boardwalk over the lake from 11 until noon.

And from 8:30 to 10:30 Saturday morning at Big Cypress Tree State Park, there will be a guided two-mile hike to the Obion River and back. All ages are invited and there is no cost.

