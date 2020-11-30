Although no football game will be played this year, the West Tennessee All-Stars have been named.

In the local area, several senior players were recognized for their play on the field on Friday nights.

In Obion County, Wes Tilghman of Union City was selected, along with Jaden Knott of South Fulton, and Nick Chappell of Obion County Central.

In Weakley County, Lane Pierpoint and Marquis Taylor of Westview were honored, with Kiah Reynolds of Greenfield and Logan Taylor of Dresden.

Also selected locally to the All-Star team was:

J.T. Morgan of Lake County

Noah Hampton of Hollow Rock-Bruceton

Logan Lyles of McKenzie

Josh Stewart, Andrew Roberts and Caleb Briscoe of Dyer County

Isreal Barbee of Dyersburg

Damion Rushing of Henry County

and Bobby Johnson of Humboldt.

Milan had six players selected to this years All-Star team, with Trenton Peabody adding four players.