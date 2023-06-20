Local players named to TBCA All-State teams

Several local high school baseball players have been named to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams.

TBCA Class 1A All-State Team

Blane Fisher – Bradford

Carson Sharp – Bradford

Easton Sullivon – Greenfield

Guillermo Cruz – Peabody

Owen Lee – Peabody

Jeff McAllister – Peabody

Alan Torres – Peabody

David Whitten – Peabody

TBCA Class 2A All-State Team

Gray Eubanks – Huntingdon

John Carter – Milan

Colin Milligan – Milan

TBCA Class 3A All-State Team

Austin Epperson – Dyer County

Kole Fenton – Dyer County

Breydon Turnage – Dyersburg

Cade Allen – South Gibson

Jack Brafa – South Gibson