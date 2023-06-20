Local players named to TBCA All-State teams
Several local high school baseball players have been named to the Tennessee Baseball Coaches Association All-State teams.
TBCA Class 1A All-State Team
Blane Fisher – Bradford
Carson Sharp – Bradford
Easton Sullivon – Greenfield
Guillermo Cruz – Peabody
Owen Lee – Peabody
Jeff McAllister – Peabody
Alan Torres – Peabody
David Whitten – Peabody
TBCA Class 2A All-State Team
Gray Eubanks – Huntingdon
John Carter – Milan
Colin Milligan – Milan
TBCA Class 3A All-State Team
Austin Epperson – Dyer County
Kole Fenton – Dyer County
Breydon Turnage – Dyersburg
Cade Allen – South Gibson
Jack Brafa – South Gibson