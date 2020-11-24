The Union City Police Department and Obion County Sheriff’s Office is now ready to accept items to help the needy for Christmas.

Both groups of law enforcement officers have parked designated police vehicles at their locations, which serve as drop-off points for the “Pack the Patrol Car” campaign.

With the officers unable to collect items at Wal-Mart and E.W. James and Sons this year, Union City Police Chief Perry Barfield said donations at the patrol cars will be needed more than ever.(AUDIO)

Chief Barfield said a reduction in the annual collection of items could have a big impact on needy residents at Christmas.(AUDIO)