Power outages occurred around the area on Saturday.

The Union City Energy Authority lost power to about 1,000 customers Saturday morning at approximately 10:30.

Energy Authority CEO Jerry Bailey said the outage affected the Northwest side of Union City, and occurred due to a bird getting into the bus work at the substation.

Power was out approximately 20 minutes.

Weather caused outages to about 1,604 Gibson Electric homes and businesses in Crockett and Obion County.

Gibson Electric spokesperson Rita Alexander said the Crockett County outage affected 1,051 members, with 553 customes affected in Rives and parts of Obion County.

Power was restored in less than 20 minutes.