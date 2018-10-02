Obion County Budget Committee members received information about a proposed railroad project at Monday’s meeting.
Chuck Doss, of DT Multi-Modal, spoke about a railway plan that would bring trade for Tennessee and Kentucky together.
During the discussion, Doss was asked to explain the reaction of individuals with CN Railroad.
Doss said a steering committee has been formed, with individuals already reaching out to state and federal officials, with the Port of Hickman to take the lead on grant writing and submissions.