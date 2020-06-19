Two Ken-Tenn residents make their reality show debut this weekend on the 20th season of “Worst Cooks in America” on the Food Network.

Brianna Weidenbach, of Gleason, and Erin Sullivan, of Mayfield, are among the 14 recruits on the reality cooking show airing Sunday night at 8:00.

Brianna tells Thunderbolt Radio News that filming the show was stressful.

(AUDIO)

Erin agrees that it was stressful, but says she loved the experience.

(AUDIO)

Since production on most reality-based television has been shut down due to COVID-19, we asked Erin when filming for the show took place.

(AUDIO)

Erin says she believes the show’s producers were not aware Weakley and Graves Counties were so close in proximity.

(AUDIO)

Brianna says she’s kept in contact with her new cooking buddy.

(AUDIO)

“Worst Cooks in America” premieres this Sunday night at 8:00 on the Food Network and runs through August 2nd.

(photos courtesy of Food Network)