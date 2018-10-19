With only two weeks left in the regular season for high school football, the standings are becoming clear who will make it to the playoffs, and who still has a shot to.

In Region 7A, Greenfield sits atop of the standings, with Lake County right behind in 2nd. Those two teams will face off Friday night for the championship. West Carroll is in 3rd place, with South Fulton squeezing into playoff talks in 4th. Dresden and Humboldt round out the region.

Locally in Region 6-2A, undefeated Huntingdon continues their reign over the region, with Wayne County in 2nd, Collinwood placed in third, and Bruceton in fourth. McEwen, Middleton, and Perry County finish the region.

In 7-2A, TCA is in first place with only one region loss to 3rd place Union City. Peabody finds themselves in between the two in 2nd place. Gibson County is in fourth with McKenzie right behind, and Adamsville and Halls finish the region standings. Peabody has a chance to take sole control of the number one spot with a win Friday night at TCA.

Region 7-3A has undefeated, number 2 state ranked Covington in 1st place, with Milan and McNairy Central in 2nd and 3rd respectively, and South Gibson in fourth. 5th place Westview still has a shot at a playoff berth as long as the Chargers defeat 6th placed Bolivar Central Friday night and then McNairy in the season finale.

In 7-4A, undefeated powerhouse Dyersburg sits in 1st, with Haywood right behind in 2nd, Obion County in 3rd, and Crockett County in fourth place with Ripley rounding out the region.

At the conclusion of the season, only the top four teams in each region will receive a playoff berth.

