Area residents are urged to be aware of scammers who are now preying on those who will be receiving stimulus checks.

Nancy Crawford, with the Mid-South Better Business Bureau, said multiple scamming attempts have already been reported.

Ms. Crawford said everyone needs to know that nothing will be required of them to receive their money.

Even when the stimulus checks have arrived, and the COVID-19 has cleared, Ms. Crawford said scam artists will continue their ploys to steal money from the public.