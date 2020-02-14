Heavy rainfall amounts to Northern and Eastern states are again pushing local rivers out of their banks, and over flood stage.

The National Weather Service reports the Ohio River at Paducah today to be at 44.7-feet, which is almost six feet over the flood stage of 39.0-feet.

The Ohio at Paducah is forecast to crest on Wednesday at 44.5-feet.

The Ohio River gauge at Cairo, Illinois today is at 49.2-feet, which is 9.2-feet over flood stage.

The Ohio at Cairo is now forecast for a crest on Tuesday at 51.0-feet.

The Mississippi River at Tiptonville exceeded the flood stage of 37-feet today, with a reading of 38-feet.

Forecasts now call for a crest at Tiptonville on Wednesday at 41.0-feet.

And the Mississippi at Caruthersville, Missouri today is almost three feet over flood stage at 34.8-feet.

Forecasts now call for a crest at Caruthersville on Thursday at 38.0-feet.