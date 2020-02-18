Both the Ohio and Mississippi Rivers are still above flood stage, and currently on the stand.

On the Ohio at Paducah, today’s forecast calls for a reading of 47.1-feet, which will remain until at least Saturday.

This is just over eight-feet above flood stage.

On the Ohio at Cairo, Illinois, the forecast for today and through Saturday is 51.1-feet.

This reading is 11.1-feet over the flood stage of 40.0-feet.

On the Mississippi at Tiptonville, the river gauge is at 40.5-feet.

This reading is expected to remain until the weekend, and is three-and-a-half feet over flood stage.

And the Mississippi at Curuthersville, Missouri is at 38.1-feet today, rising slightly to 38.3-feet by Saturday.

The reading at Caruthursville is just over six-feet above the flood stage of 32.0-feet.