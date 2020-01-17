Locations on the Ohio and Mississippi River are at, or near crest, from the latest round of flooding.

The National Weather Service shows the Ohio River at Cairo, Illinois is expected to crest Friday at 49.8-feet, which is almost 10-feet above flood state.

The Ohio River at Paducah is forecast to crest on Sunday at 41.5-feet, which is two-feet over flood stage.

The Mississippi River at Tiptonville shows a projected crest date on Monday of 39.7-feet, which is just under three-feet over flood stage.

And the Mississippi River at Caruthersville is forecast for a crest on Monday at 37.5-feet, which will be five-and-a-half-feet over the flood stage of 32-feet.