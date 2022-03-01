Local school administrator gives thoughts on proposed education plan

A new education plan introduced last week by Governor Bill Lee and Education Commissioner Penny Schwinn could replace the Basic Education Plan, which the state has used for over 30 years.

The Tennessee Investment in Student Achievement Act would transition public schools to a student-based funding approach, investing an estimated $9 billion dollars in education funding for the state.

Gibson County Special School District Director Eddie Pruett tells Thunderbolt Radio News his thoughts on the new plan.

(AUDIO)

And, as Mr. Pruett notes, the plan still has to go through the General Assembly.

(AUDIO)

There are seven committees that will vet the proposal before it’s voted on by the Senate and in the House.