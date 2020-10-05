The Fulton County School System will cancel in-person instruction this week due to positive tests of COVID-19 from two students.

School officials announced that students will participate in Non-Tradional Instruction, with packet pick-up scheduled for Tuesday.

During the week, all extracurricular activities have been canceled and lunch deliveries will also be suspended.

A press release said a “deep cleaning” will take place of all school buildings and buses.

The Pilots canceled last Friday night’s home game against Russellville, and will also not play their game this Friday night at home against Hopkins County Central.

The Fulton Independent School System will remain closed both today and Tuesday, after canceling in-person classes last week.

School Superintendent Dr. DeAnna Miller said it was her hope that students can return to the classroom on Wednesday.

Dr. Miller had previously announced the return to in-person classes this week in Fulton, but an increase in the county positive rate prompted the call to remain with the Non-Traditional Instruction.

Lunch deliveries for Fulton Independent students will be held on Tuesday.