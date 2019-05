Graduation ceremonies will held Sunday for graduating seniors in Mayfield, McKenzie, and Union City.

Mayfield High School will hold graduation Sunday at 2:00 with McKenzie High School’s 108 seniors accepting their diplomas beginning at 3:00.

Union City High School will present diplomas at War Memorial Stadium Sunday night at 8:00.

Meanwhile, Bradford High School will have 38 seniors graduating next Sunday afternoon at 2:00.